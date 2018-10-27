What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 10

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 10

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 10

A number of Clemson commitments had outstanding performances in their high school football games Friday night.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what is being said on Twitter about the Clemson commits’ performances this week.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
13hr

A junior defensive back with a dozen major offers to his name made his way back to Clemson last weekend. Marietta (Ga.)’s Dawson Ellington returned to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 41-7 win over NC State on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home