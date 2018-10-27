What They Are Saying: Clemson commits Week 10

A number of Clemson commitments had outstanding performances in their high school football games Friday night.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what is being said on Twitter about the Clemson commits’ performances this week.

Calhoun strikes again, this time Gray completes a pass to Brannon Spector, who breaks a few tackles down the sideline on his way to a 21-yard touchdown. 21-0 Yellow Jackets in the early 2nd. — Calhoun Times (@CalhounTimes) October 27, 2018

Brannon Spector with a KO return for the Jackets. The young man took it 84 yards for a TD! Calhoun 34

Haraldson County 6

late 2nd — Calhoun Football (@CalhounFootball) October 27, 2018

South Dade marches 76 yards down the field for a touchdown. Demetrius Burns 3 yard pass to Frank Ladson caps the drive. Southridge leads South Dade 9-7 at halftime. @HeraldSports @FlaHSFootball — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) October 27, 2018

A strike by @SDSHS QB @_DemetriusBurns to WR @_FrankLadson for a TD just before halftime @FootballHotbed . Halftime Score, Ridge 9 South Dade 7 pic.twitter.com/oNWFb95ui5 — Coach John (@CoachJohn_HYAS) October 27, 2018

@CalHiSports @cifsjs @SacMaxPreps @FolsomBulldogFB takes the opening drive 85 yards in five plays as @KB_theqbi hits @josephngata on the 45 yard TD Pass. Folsom 6 Del Oro 0 — Chris Roat (@Chris_Roat) October 27, 2018

Kaiden Bennett finds Joe Ngata on a slant for another Folsom touchdown. Bulldogs lead Golden Eagles 33-0 in the third. — Del Oro Athletics (@deloroathletics) October 27, 2018

Touchdown, Lions! Kane Patterson with the five-yard drive to end a play that began with an interception. CPA: 14

FRA: 0

7:06 remaining in the 1st#CPALions — CPA Lions Sports (@CPALionsSports) October 27, 2018

Turnover on downs, as @CPALionsSports Kane Patterson sacks FRA Qb sean Casey on 4th and goal. Lions take over at own 15 y/l and with 31-3 lead — Jake Donován (@JakeNDaBox) October 27, 2018

TOUCHDOWN River Rouge! After sacking King QB Finn for -16, River Rouge's Yusuf Abdul Aziz picks off Finn on the next play. On the return, he fumbles it but RR teammate Ruke Orhorhoro picks up around the 15 and continues into the end zone. PAT fails. King up 7-6 in 4th @D1ruke — Jared Purcell (@JaredPurcellDET) October 26, 2018

.@AHSTigersSports Andrew Booth has had a quiet night but he showed why he's star on a nice 25 yard punt return. Too bad it was called back by a penalty. #gwinnettfb — Michael Allen (@ByMikeAllen) October 27, 2018

LB LaVonta Bentley (Jackson-Olin) getting ready. The Clemson commit looking for big game tonight. pic.twitter.com/NK7eTxWZfx — Alabama6AFootball (@AL6AFootball) October 25, 2018

Pensacola receives the opening kick to start. Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell in the house tonight, presumably for Tigers commit Hunter Rayburn. #pnjsports — Eric Wallace (@EWall14) October 27, 2018

Bret Artz goes in from the 8. Tayquon Johnson adds conversion Williamsport 8, Boonsboro 7 9:06 — Bob Parasiliti (@HmsportsBob) October 26, 2018