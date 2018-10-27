Why does ESPN's Desmond Howard think Clemson will beat FSU?

On ESPN’s College GameDay telecast Saturday morning, analyst Desmond Howard explained why he thinks second-ranked Clemson will defeat Florida State on Saturday.

Said Howard: “I think that Florida State’s defense will be the most athletic defense he’s (Trevor Lawrence) seen as a starter so far, and I think they will get after Clemson’s offense. But, I’m really concerned with Florida State’s offense, especially the offensive line, going against Clemson’s front seven. I think that’s going to be the key today to Clemson’s victory.

“I think Trevor’s going to play well, but I think Clemson’s defense is going to get after the Seminoles’ offense, create some turnovers, give Trevor Lawrence and that offense a short field. Travis Etienne may have a big game, too, so I got Clemson in a real dog fight up there in Tallahassee.”

Clemson’s game against Florida State kicks off at noon today at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA–Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a three-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 14-0 lead with 7:49 remaining in the first half. The drive took 3:17, covering 58 yards on nine (…)

