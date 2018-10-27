Why does ESPN's Desmond Howard think Clemson will beat FSU?

On ESPN’s College GameDay telecast Saturday morning, analyst Desmond Howard explained why he thinks second-ranked Clemson will defeat Florida State on Saturday.

Said Howard: “I think that Florida State’s defense will be the most athletic defense he’s (Trevor Lawrence) seen as a starter so far, and I think they will get after Clemson’s offense. But, I’m really concerned with Florida State’s offense, especially the offensive line, going against Clemson’s front seven. I think that’s going to be the key today to Clemson’s victory.

“I think Trevor’s going to play well, but I think Clemson’s defense is going to get after the Seminoles’ offense, create some turnovers, give Trevor Lawrence and that offense a short field. Travis Etienne may have a big game, too, so I got Clemson in a real dog fight up there in Tallahassee.”

Clemson’s game against Florida State kicks off at noon today at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.