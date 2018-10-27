Wilkins collects first rushing touchdown in true "power-I"

TALLAHASSEE, FLA—Clemson surged ahead 21-0 on a two-yard touchdown run by Christian Wilkins with 3:34 to play in the first half. The Tigers’ drive covered 30 yards in four plays and spanned 1:18.

Clemson took over from Florida State after Tre Lamar intercepted a Deondre Francois pass, that was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Dexter Lawrence and returned it 43-yards to the Seminole 30-yard line. A targeting call and pass interference gave the Tigers the ball at the opponents two-yard line and after an incompletion it called on the jumbo set.

It lined up in the true power-I formation with Dexter Lawrence at fullback and Christian Wilkins at tailback. Dexter blew through the Seminole defense opening a whole for Wilkins to dive into the end zone for his first career rushing touchdown and giving his team a 21-0 advantage.