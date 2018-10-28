Clemson now ‘The Gold Standard’ in the ACC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On November 11, 2000, led by quarterback and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke, Florida State embarrassed a Woodrow Dantzler led Clemson team by 47 points that night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Two guys on that Clemson team were Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott, the Tigers’ current co-offensive coordinators. Scott was a sophomore that year and Elliott a freshman.

On Saturday, on the same field in which they were a part of one of Clemson’s worst defeats in the program’s proud history, the role was reversed this time around, as No. 2 Clemson handed the Seminoles their worst defeat in school history with a 59-10 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The 49-point victory by Clemson was the largest home defeat suffered by Florida State, surpassing a 44-point home loss to Southern Miss on Nov. 14, 1981. It also matched Florida State’s largest margin of defeat at any location in school history, equaling a 49-point loss at Florida in 1973.

Clemson’s 59 points were the most ever scored by any opponent at Florida State.

“It is definitely different,” Scott said after the game. “You know, ever since Florida State came into the ACC, for a long time, they were kind of the gold standard in the ACC.”

That’s no longer the case. The Tigers are now the gold standard in the ACC.

Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) won the 26th of its last 27 games against ACC Atlantic Division opponents with the win over the Seminoles. The Tigers have now defeated an ACC foe for the 30th time in its last 32 opportunities, including conference championship games, dating back to 2015.

Clemson has also won its last three games by margins of 60, 34 and 49 points. The three straight wins by at least 34 points is just the second time in school history, and the first time since the first three games of the 2000 season, that has happened.

“You are excited for your players because you tell them all year, all week, they work so hard, so you want them to get a glimpse of how good they can be, while staying humble at the same time,” Elliott said. “They had a chance to see that. If they work hard and to focus on the things to remain humble, then they can have success on days like this.

“As a coach, you are just excited to see guys have success. See those guys dancing in the locker room and seeing their hard work paying off.”

Clemson’s 59 points were its most in the 32-game all-time series against Florida State, surpassing Clemson’s 40 points against the Seminoles in 2009.

The win also marked the first time an ACC team beat the ‘Noles four straight years since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992.

“To have the opportunity to beat them four years in a row was a huge opportunity for this team, that not many people get,” Scott said. “I think it is something these seniors will be able to hold on to for a long time. To be able to beat this group four times in a row is pretty special and hopefully, we can continue that.”