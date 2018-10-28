ESPN's Dinich gives peek at what first CFP Ranking could look like Tuesday

ESPN College Football Playoff expert Heather Dinich released her top 6 teams based on her conversations when talking with members of the College Football Playoff Committee.

“Number one (Alabama) is a no brainer,” Dinich said on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Sunday. “Number two is where they could have the biggest debate. Undefeated Clemson and one-loss LSU.

“Can LSU jump them? I don’t think so because Clemson has looked dominant against (ACC) Atlantic Division opponents the past two weeks. LSU though, five wins against Power 5 opponents with winning records.”

The first CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday.

Dinich believes the first CFP ranking will look like this: