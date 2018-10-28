ESPN's Jim Mora: Dabo knew best about QBs

On ESPN’s Championship Drive show Sunday, analyst Jim Mora said his biggest takeaway from the weekend in college football was that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knew best when he named Trevor Lawrence the starting quarterback over Kelly Bryant following Week 4 of the season.

“My takeaway: Dabo knew best,” Mora said. “Had a little bit of a quarterback controversy early, people were questioning the way he was using those guys. He goes away from Kelly Bryant, goes to Trevor Lawrence. He went with a freshman with that dynamite defense and dynamite run game. He knew best. This young man is lighting it up. 16 touchdown passes, 65 percent completion ratio, eight wins.”

Lawrence completed 20-of-37 passes for a career-high 314 yards and tied his career high with four passing touchdowns in second-ranked Clemson’s 59-10 win over Florida State on Saturday.

With his third touchdown pass of the day, Lawrence recorded his 15th passing touchdown of the season to break Deshaun Watson’s school record for passing touchdowns by a true freshman. He also broke Watson’s school record for passing yards by a first-year freshman (1,466).