ESPN's Paul Finebaum explains why Clemson is the new King of the ACC

On ESPN SportsCenter Sunday morning, college football analyst and radio show host Paul Finebaum was basically asked if Florida State was going to get back to where it once was, as King of the ACC in football, anytime soon. A lofty position Clemson has since taken over in the last few years.

Finebaum indicated things could get worse before they get better for the Seminoles.

“I think it will get worse before it gets better,” he said. “I have tried to find a reason to believe that Willie Taggart can be successful at Florida State, I can’t find a reason to believe it.”

“(Clemson at FSU) Used to be ‘The Game’ in the country in a lot of years, but this program (FSU) has no momentum and when you quit like that at home, everyone gives. It affects recruiting. It affects momentum and I just don’t know where they go right now,” Finebaum continued. “I realize this is his is first year, but there is no sign of hope. Nothing at all in Tallahassee to believe in right now.”