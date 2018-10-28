From the Sidelines: Florida State

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this edition my thoughts after watching Clemson destroy Florida State From the Sidelines at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this edition my thoughts after watching Clemson destroy Florida State From the Sidelines at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Sunday teleconference to review the win over Florida State. A transcript of some of the teleconference follows: Opening Statement “We (…)
When Tuesday’s College Football Playoff Selection Show debuts on ESPN, odds are the Clemson Tigers will not be watching it. Second-ranked Clemson is expected to be the No. 2 team in the initial (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Second-ranked Clemson pummeled Atlantic Division rival Florida State 59-10 at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday. The Tigers (8-0, 4-0) left no doubt in the game as the offensive clicked (…)
The first touchdown of Garrett Williams’ Clemson career could not have come at a better time or in a better place. As the son of former Florida State fullback, Dayne Williams who played a part in the (…)
On ESPN’s Championship Drive show Sunday, analyst Jim Mora said his biggest takeaway from the weekend in college football was that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knew best when he named Trevor (…)
On ESPN’s Championship Drive show Sunday, ESPN personalities Heather Dinich, Jim Mora and Jonathan Vilma gave their takes on whether Clemson or LSU should be No. 2, behind Alabama, in the first (…)
The latest Associated Press college football poll has been released. Clemson remained at No. 2 in the latest rankings. Syracuse is ranked No. 22, Virginia No. 23, Boston College No. 24 and Texas A&M No. (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins rumbled into the end zone for a 1-yard score in the second quarter of the second-ranked Tigers’ 59-10 rout over Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell (…)
Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Amway/USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday. Clemson received two first place votes. Alabama is ranked No. 1, while Notre Dame is No. 3, LSU (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On November 11, 2000, led by quarterback and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke, Florida State embarrassed a Woodrow Dantzler led Clemson team by 47 points that night in (…)