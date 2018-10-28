Latest Coaches Poll released

Clemson is again ranked No. 2 in the latest Amway/USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday.

Clemson received two first place votes. Alabama is ranked No. 1, while Notre Dame is No. 3, LSU is No. 4, Michigan is No. 5 and Georgia is No. 6.

The Tigers of course defeated Florida State, 59-10, on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. The 49-point victory by Clemson was the largest home defeat suffered by Florida State and matched Florida State’s largest margin of defeat at any location in school history. The Tigers’ 59 points were the most ever scored by any opponent at Florida State.

Amway/USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 College Football Poll