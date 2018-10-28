Taggart rips his team after Clemson routs Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While Clemson was celebrating one of its best wins from a margin of victory standpoint on Saturday, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was ripping his team after the second-ranked Tigers routed his Seminoles, 59-10, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

The 49-point victory by Clemson was the largest home defeat suffered by Florida State, surpassing a 44-point home loss to Southern Miss on Nov. 14, 1981. It also matched Florida State’s largest margin of defeat at any location in school history, equaling a 49-point loss at Florida in 1973.

“It’s the first time since I have been here where I felt like we had some guys that quit on our football team and that can’t be tolerated,” Taggart said afterward. “One thing you can’t do, you can’t quit. You quit, you don’t play. So, we’ve got to do a great job of making sure we’ve got the right guys and at every aspect of the game, offense, defense, special teams.

“We didn’t play well at all and did all the things you can’t do against a team like that. That’s on me and our coaches and our players and everybody that’s here and we’ve got to find a way to get that right.”