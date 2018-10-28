What They Are Saying: Clemson smashes Florida State

Clemson gave Florida State a beat down Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium. In this edition of What They Are Saying we take a look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers’ 59-10 win over Florida State.

Clemson Is WRU sheesh!!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 27, 2018

Shirtless FSU fan reading a novel is the real hero of Clemson game https://t.co/cqOyEWAQv6 pic.twitter.com/8qUIIdbrih — For The Win (@ForTheWin) October 28, 2018

Christian Wilkins has plenty to say about his first rushing touchdown as a Tiger. His personality might be bigger than his 315 pound frame. Love his passion for the game.@WSPA7 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/sRnjX1Z8lH — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) October 28, 2018

Clemson just doin’ what they doin’ .. havin’ what they havin’ ! 🤷🏾‍♂️💯 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) October 27, 2018

Let the BIG MAN EAT. Christian Wilkins rumbles in for the touchdown and the 🐅 extend their lead to 21-0 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/iBbyU82PQI — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2018

I’m biased… but I don’t understand how anybody can watch Clemson & not want to be apart of it! — Nick Schuessler (@NickSchuessler) October 27, 2018

Clemson has now given both Miami and Florida State their worst losses in program history. — Austin Penderghost 👻 (@apthirteen) October 27, 2018

We need to clone Christian Wilkins so he can lift himself up after scoring… #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OYYK6XOuVF — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2018

.@ClemsonFB has now played all 72 players for the third road game in a row. — Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) October 27, 2018

Good lookin’ out, Coach. Jeff Scott surprises Garrett Williams with the ball from his touchdown today. pic.twitter.com/T6jAsZ8Q4m — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2018

Clemson held Florida State to -21 yards rushing. It is best rushing defense in an ACC game in Clemson history. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 27, 2018

We Want Bama-Clemson — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 27, 2018

Clemson gettin after it today at Tally. Still in 3rd up 45-0. Defense has been DOMINANT!! Trevor Lawrence calmly thrown for over 300 yards. This is a mismatch at the LOS! Wow!! Back to back weeks now Tigers gettin things goin!!

In other news. Noles look awful! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 27, 2018

Christian Wilkins is first clemson defensive lineman to score a rushing TD — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 27, 2018