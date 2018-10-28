What They Are Saying: Clemson smashes Florida State

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson gave Florida State a beat down Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium. In this edition of What They Are Saying we take a look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers’ 59-10 win over Florida State.
Clemson Is WRU sheesh!!!
— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 27, 2018
Shirtless FSU fan reading a novel is the real hero of Clemson game https://t.co/cqOyEWAQv6 pic.twitter.com/8qUIIdbrih
— For The Win (@ForTheWin) October 28, 2018
Christian Wilkins has plenty to say about his first rushing touchdown as a Tiger. His personality might be bigger than his 315 pound frame. Love his passion for the game.@WSPA7 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/sRnjX1Z8lH
— Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) October 28, 2018
Clemson just doin’ what they doin’ .. havin’ what they havin’ ! 🤷🏾♂️💯
— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) October 27, 2018
Mood. #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OB6PLQJFny
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2018
Let the BIG MAN EAT. Christian Wilkins rumbles in for the touchdown and the 🐅 extend their lead to 21-0 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/iBbyU82PQI
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2018
I’m biased… but I don’t understand how anybody can watch Clemson & not want to be apart of it!
— Nick Schuessler (@NickSchuessler) October 27, 2018
Clemson has now given both Miami and Florida State their worst losses in program history.
— Austin Penderghost 👻 (@apthirteen) October 27, 2018
We need to clone Christian Wilkins so he can lift himself up after scoring… #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/OYYK6XOuVF
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2018
.@ClemsonFB has now played all 72 players for the third road game in a row.
— Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) October 27, 2018
Good lookin’ out, Coach. Jeff Scott surprises Garrett Williams with the ball from his touchdown today. pic.twitter.com/T6jAsZ8Q4m
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 27, 2018
Clemson held Florida State to -21 yards rushing. It is best rushing defense in an ACC game in Clemson history.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 27, 2018
We Want Bama-Clemson
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 27, 2018
Clemson gettin after it today at Tally. Still in 3rd up 45-0. Defense has been DOMINANT!! Trevor Lawrence calmly thrown for over 300 yards. This is a mismatch at the LOS! Wow!! Back to back weeks now Tigers gettin things goin!!
In other news. Noles look awful!
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 27, 2018
Christian Wilkins is first clemson defensive lineman to score a rushing TD
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 27, 2018
Clemson has defeated its last 3 opponents by a combined score of 163-20, a margin of +47.7 points per game
— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 27, 2018