Wilkins: ‘It was a lot of fun’

Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins rumbled into the end zone for a 1-yard score in the second quarter of the second-ranked Tigers’ 59-10 rout over Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The rushing touchdown is believed to be the first by a Clemson defensive lineman since the advent of the two-platoon system.

“I’m just glad I got the opportunity and the chance,” Wilkins said of finding the end zone. “It was a lot of fun. We worked on that all week, and it was just a fun experience. I’m glad I got to do that, definitely.”

Wilkins lined up as the tailback in what Clemson calls “The Fridge Package” and plowed ahead for the score with fellow defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence paving the way as the fullback.

It was Wilkins’ second career offensive touchdown, joining his 1-yard touchdown reception against Troy in 2016.

“The O-line did a great job. I want to thank them,” Wilkins said. “I want to thank Dex for sure. He cleared it wide open. Definitely want to thank Trevor (Lawrence). That was a nice handoff. I was a little nervous about that, but it was a nice, smooth, easy handoff. I definitely want to thank the other running backs, too, because I potentially took a touchdown away from them and they were all happy for me, they were all excited. So that was nice to see that they were cheering me on and everything. But that was a fun time.”

