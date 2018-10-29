2020 linebacker says 'Clemson has a good shot'

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables can grab the best of the best year after year on the recruiting trail. He will look to continue his success in 2020 by maintaining one of the best defenses in the country.

2020 linebacker Kalel Mullings could be a future addition to the Tigers’ elite linebacker corps.

The Milton (Mass.) Academy product told The Clemson Insider that he “talks to most of the schools that offered [him] plus Stanford, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Florida and Wisconsin.”

Mullings said that Clemson “DMs [him] every day but hasn’t spoken to coach V in a while.”

He said the Tigers stand high with him, and he can’t wait to come back for a visit to Death Valley.

“Clemson is great, definitely will be one of my top schools,” he said. “I really like Coach Venables. I am looking forward to going back down there after my season or definitely in the spring.”

Mullings can’t take visits during the fall because his high school team plays games on Saturdays, but he plans on taking official visits this coming spring.

He told TCI that a return visit to Clemson will most likely be on the docket for the spring.

“I’ll be taking officials in April, May and June and commit in July,” he said. “I like Clemson a lot. I like the coaches, I like the family vibe. I like how they make you know that their family is also a priority.”

According to Mullings, Michigan, BC, Northwestern, Notre Dame, VT and Mississippi State are recruiting him the hardest.

It’s still a little cloudy on how good of a shot Clemson has with Mullings, but he did say that “Clemson has a good shot…”