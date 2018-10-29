ESPN analyst thinks Virginia could play Clemson close in ACC Championship Game

On Monday’s College Football Live Show on ESPN, analyst Joey Galloway was asked about some of the surprise teams in college football this year, in particular about Northwestern and Virginia, who lead their respected divisions in the Big Ten and in the ACC.

He was asked could this lead to lopsided conference championship games if Northwestern played a Michigan or Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game and Virginia faced Clemson in the ACC.

Despite outscoring its last three ACC Atlantic Division opponents—Wake Forest, NC State and Florida State—163-20—Galloway’s answer in regards to Clemson was very surprising.

“Clemson vs. Virginia would look like a blow out on tape, but we have also seen Clemson play teams in close games in games we thought they would blow them out … like a team like Syracuse,” he said. “So, when we get to the end, whoever deserves to be there, I think they will show up and it will be a pretty good game whether it is the Big Ten or the ACC.”