Four Tigers Named As National Award Semifinalists

Four members of the second-ranked Clemson football team were named semifinalists for national awards on Monday, with running back Travis Etienne, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Tre Lamar all collecting semifinalist selections from various organizations.

The Maxwell Football Club announced that running back Travis Etienne has been named as one of 20 semifinalists for the 82nd annual Maxwell Award. The honor has been given annually since 1937 to the top player in college football.

This season, Etienne has rushed 108 times for 845 yards with 14 rushing touchdowns and an additional score via reception. He is currently tied for the national lead in points per game among non-kickers, averaging 11.3 points per contest. He scored at least one touchdown in each of Clemson’s first seven games and became the first player in school record to record three rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games when he accomplished the feat against Syracuse, Wake Forest and NC State.

The Maxwell Football Club also announced the 20 semifinalists for the 24th annual Bednarik Award, presented each year since 1995 to college football’s top defensive player. Along with Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Washington, Clemson was one of five schools to place multiple players on the list, with both defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins garnering semifinalist selections.

Ferrell leads the Tigers in sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (11.5) this season. With his seventh sack of the season last week, he moved into seventh place in school history in career sacks (22.5), fifth-most among active FBS players. Wilkins has 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks among the 27 tackles with which he’s been credited by the Clemson coaching staff this season. Both players have scored touchdowns in 2018, with Ferrell scoring on a fumble recovery at Georgia Tech and Wilkins scoring on a one-yard touchdown run on offense at Florida State.

In addition, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday that linebacker Tre Lamar has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the 34th annual Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s top linebacker. Lamar leads the Tigers this season with 49 tackles as credited by the Clemson coaching staff, including 3.5 for loss with 2.0 sacks. Last week at Florida State, he recorded his first career interception and returned it 43 yards to set up a Tiger scoring drive.

