Game Time/TV update for Clemson-Boston College

game times and networks for the week of November 10.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Friday, Nov. 9
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 10
North Carolina at Duke, 12:20 p.m., Raycom
Liberty at Virginia, 3 p.m., RSN
Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following three games. Game times and network designations will be decided after the games of Nov. 3.
Clemson at Boston College (six-day hold)
Miami at Georgia Tech (six-day hold)
Virginia Tech at Pitt (six-day hold)