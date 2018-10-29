Taggart on some of his players quitting during Clemson game

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart talked about some of his players quitting during their blowout loss to No. 2 Clemson this past Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Taggart discussed how he will handle the issue internally and expects his players to play up to their standard for four quarters when they travel to NC State this week.

Clemson scored a Doak Campbell record 59 points this past Saturday on the Seminoles, while the 49-point margin of victory was also the worst defeat for an FSU team at home. It also matched the worst defeat in the program’s history.