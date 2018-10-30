ESPN analyst says Clemson is the No. 2 team

Though Todd McShay says Clemson’s resume is not as good as Notre Dame’s or LSU’s, the ESPN analyst said Tuesday on College Football Live that the Tigers, in his opinion, are the second-best team in the country.

The College Football Playoff committee will release its first ranking this year tonight at 7 p.m., on ESPN.

“I think Clemson is the second-best team in the country. Just from watching the games and studying everything. When they are healthy, and everything is right, I think they are the second-best team because they have a balanced football team. You have a quarterback that is a playmaker and a difference maker. You have a running back in Travis Etienne who has been outstanding all season long. They have some young receivers that can step up, and they have a defensive line that we have talked about all year. I think Dexter Lawrence is playing a well as he has his entire career right now at defensive tackle.

“In my opinion, I think Clemson is No. 2.”