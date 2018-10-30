ESPN analyst says Clemson might not be No. 2 in first CFP ranking

On ESPN’s College Football Live Show today, college football analyst Todd McShay said there are three teams who the College Football Playoff committee could put at No. 2 this evening when the first ranking is revealed at 7 p.m., on ESPN.

“You can make some arguments for three teams at that No. 2 spot,” he said. “Notre Dame, the schedule is not nearly as strong as we thought it was coming into the year, but they still have quality wins. Michigan is probably the best win of all three of these teams in terms of opponents this year. Stanford and Virginia Tech are not as strong as we thought, but those are still quality wins.

“LSU has the loss, but they have easily the best schedule in terms of what they have beat. Four teams that are Power 5 teams with winning records. They have been kind of grinding through and getting better and better as they go.

“Then Clemson has the worst resume but is an undefeated team and is just rolling the last couple of weeks in terms of things coming together. Their defense has been unbelievable, and Trevor Lawrence is starting to get into a groove. I think they have scored 100 points and given up 17 in the last two weeks. It is going to be interesting to see what the committee does with those three teams.”