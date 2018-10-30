ESPN’s Fowler explains why Clemson and Alabama are a step ahead

The College Football Playoff committee released its initial Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. Alabama and Clemson headlined the rankings at first and second in the first release.

During the release show on ESPN, analyst Chris Fowler pointed out that only two teams have remained consistent from the initial rankings to the final rankings are released at the end of the year.

“Bama and Clemson continue to be the constants, those programs are three for three when they make the initial rankings they also make the bracket. The batting average for all of the other teams hasn’t been nearly as good.” Fowler said. We saw Notre Dame collapse last year, it was Michigan a couple of years ago.”