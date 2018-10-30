In-state DB recaps return visit to Clemson

After attending Clemson’s home game against Georgia Southern in September, in-state prospect Buddy Mack returned to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 41-7 win over NC State on Oct. 20.

TCI caught up with the 2020 defensive back from Byrnes High School (Duncan, S.C.) about his latest visit to campus.

“I enjoyed this visit even more than my last visit,” Mack said.

What stood out to him about the experience?

“Everything was more intense,” he said. “The coaches, the crowd, even the band.”

While there Mack (6-1, 175) had a chance to speak with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed as well as assistant Jeff Scott, his area recruiter.

“We didn’t necessarily talk about recruiting,” Mack said. “We just hit on how my team’s season was going and how I was playing.”

Mack has racked up 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries while helping Byrnes to an 8-2 record this season. East Carolina and Wofford have offered, while Mack said Florida, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Michigan State are showing interest along with Clemson.

Mack is high on Clemson and hopeful the local program will come calling with an offer in the future.

“Coach Swinney has graduated 198 out of 202 (players), so I think that speaks for itself,” Mack said. “Not only are you playing a high level of football, but you are receiving a great education.”

Along with Clemson, Mack has visited Georgia Tech, Florida, Wake Forest and Wofford this season.