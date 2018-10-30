Once again Tigers ranked in top 4 of CFP ranking

Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the first official College Football Playoff ranking which was revealed for the first time Tuesday.

Alabama is No. 1, followed by the Tigers, LSU at No. 3 and Notre Dame at No. 4.

Tuesday’s No. 2 ranking in the CFP Playoff is Clemson’s 19th straight week in the top 4, the longest in the FBS. Overall, the Tigers have been ranked in all 26 CFP Playoff rankings. This is the fifth time Clemson has been ranked No. 2 since the CFP rankings first debuted in 2014.

Only Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have been ranked in all 26 CFP rankings. Ohio State is ranked No. 10 in the latest ranking.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 ACC) have defeated three teams that are currently ranked in the CFP ranking and they are ranked 19-21. Syracuse is No. 19, Texas A&M is No. 20 and NC State is No. 21 in the ranking.

There is one team remaining on the Clemson schedule who is ranked in the this week’s top 25 and that is No. 22 Boston College, who host the Tigers on Nov. 10 in Chestnut Hill.

Virginia, No. 25, is the lone Coastal Division team in the ACC that is ranked and they currently sit in the driver’s seat to win the division.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier on Tuesday that tonight’s rankings are not important. He only cares about the one that is released on Dec. 2.

“Yeah don’t take the cheese. That’s something that we say around here, ‘don’t take the cheese,’” Swinney said. “The people that are talking about how great you are and you’re the only team that can do this or do that, and then you go lay an egg.

“Then the next week they are going to be talking about everything that is wrong with your program. Those same people that were just last week talking about why you’re so great, the very next week are talking about what’s wrong with your program.”

College Football Playoff Ranking 10-30-18