Swinney happy to be No. 2, but task isn’t done, yet

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is glad to see his team ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff Ranking. However, does No. 2 ranking means very little to the Tigers, who know what they do over the next five weeks is more important than being in the first CFP ranking.

“I think that we are a team that is getting better. We are playing with some confidence,” Swinney said to Rece Davis on ESPN’s College Football Playoff Top 25 Show. “We are developing some depth. We are excited about just the fact we are 8-0 at this point and we are still a team that has a chance.

“But, in order to have a chance in late November and December, you have to take care of the task at hand so for us that is Louisville this weekend and just trying to continue to improve our team.”