The latest on in-state Clemson target Dawson

As he draws closer to rendering his college decision, Clemson target Cooper Dawson of Hanahan (S.C.) is planning to take several official visits.

TCI caught up with Dawson, who said he will make his first official visit to Army this weekend before possibly going to UCF for an official next weekend. He has scheduled an official with Vanderbilt for December, while he is considering official visits to Tulane and Princeton in November.

Clemson most recently played host to Dawson when he visited for the Syracuse game in late September. He is unlikely to officially visit Clemson, though he hopes to return to campus for another unofficial visit.

“I want to come back when I get a chance between officials,” he said.

Dawson (6-5, 250) is being pursued by some suitors as a defensive end, his position of preference, while Clemson is one of the schools that likes him as an offensive lineman. The Tigers offered him as an offensive tackle following his multi-day stay on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. According to Dawson, he does not yet know whether or not his offer is a grayshirt offer.

Clemson assistant Tony Elliott, Dawson’s area recruiter, recently traveled to Hanahan High School to check in on Dawson.

“Coach Elliott came by the school two weeks ago,” Dawson said. “Just checking in and looking at my grades.”

Dawson said he will make his decision and sign with his school of choice on Dec. 19, the first day of the early signing period.

Where do the Tigers stand with the in-state recruit right now? In his top two, according to Dawson.

“UCF and Clemson,” he said of his favorites.

Dawson, who suffered an ACL tear while camping at Clemson in June, has a doctor’s appointment tomorrow morning during which he will find out if he is cleared to return to the field for his team in the playoffs. Dawson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the class of 2019.