What They Are Saying: Initial CFP Rankings

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson comes in at No. 2 in the first College Football Rankings of the year. The first In this edition of What They Are Saying we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about the latest rankings.
It's Bama's 22nd week and Clemson's 19th week in the CFP Top 4.
No other school has been ranked there more than 8 times. pic.twitter.com/qvum0lDwtm
— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2018
Alabama no surprise at No. 1 in first CFP, leads Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame – via @ESPN App https://t.co/IK7JDm12wH
— Marvin James (@sportsguymarv) October 30, 2018
CFP Top 6 with our Strength of Schedule Rankings:
1. Alabama (8-0): 87th
2. Clemson (8-0): 17th
3. LSU (7-1): 6th
4. Notre Dame (8-0): 66th
5. Michigan (7-1): 22nd
6. Georgia (7-1): 14th#collegefootball #rankings
— The Half Yard Line (@thehalfyardline) October 30, 2018
Week 10 College Football Playoff Rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. LSU
4. Notre Dame
5. Michigan
6. Georgia pic.twitter.com/Lt9EOiG5wF
— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2018
Mullens says that the USC official controversy in Washington State's loss to the Trojans was known by the members, but not factored in.
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 30, 2018
October 3️⃣0️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Rankings:
2️⃣. Clemson // @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/ix2KMbultc
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) October 30, 2018
The College Football Playoff Committee's Initial Top 10:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. And
4. The
5. Others
6. Do
7. Not
8. Matter
9. At
10. All
— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 30, 2018
If the playoff started tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/4CbrFgORnO
— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) October 30, 2018
FIVE #ACCFootball teams in the first @CFBPlayoff Rankings!
2️⃣ @ClemsonFB
1️⃣9️⃣ @CuseFootball
2️⃣1️⃣ @PackFootball
2️⃣2️⃣ @BCFootball
2️⃣5️⃣ @UVAFootball pic.twitter.com/VR5i1Jzxek
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 31, 2018
Joey Galloway has no love for #9 Kentucky: Wildcats have an opportunity to prove all the doubters wrong starting Saturday https://t.co/RUK3fYHz6w
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 31, 2018
Clemson has wins over 19,20, and 21 in the initial CFP rankings. That’s not too shabby to me. https://t.co/rcBKNi9BH9
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 31, 2018
BREAKING: Alabama ranked No. 1 in season's first College Football Playoff poll; Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame Nos. 2-4. https://t.co/twyYOBtDQ2
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 30, 2018
First CFP rankings: 1. Bama 2. Clemson 3. LSU 4. ND 5. Michigan 6. Georgia… LSU's blowout win over UGA obviously carrying a lot of weight with the committee to be ahead of undefeated ND with a win over Michigan.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 30, 2018
Clemson has 3 wins over College Football Playoff top 25 teams, more than any other school. Florida, LSU, Purdue, Kentucky, and NC State all have 2.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 31, 2018
What the CFP and New Year's Six would look like if they were played today https://t.co/SYzKfDPYgd
— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 31, 2018
Bama has been in the top 4 now 22 of the last 23 rankings. Clemson has been in the top 4 for 19 straight weeks. It’s Bama and Clemson’s world and we are just living in it.
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 31, 2018
CFP, Clemson football, College Football Playoff, Football