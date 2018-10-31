Rodgers says Trevor Lawrence is only going to get better

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers scored two touchdowns in the second-ranked Tigers win over Florida State this past Saturday.

The sophomore caught a career-high six passes for a career-high 156 yards, while also recording a career-high 218 total all-purpose yards.

Rodgers had only humble answers when asked about his performance and mainly spoke about how he likes to see his teammates do well.

Rodgers on the power of Trevor Lawrence’s arm

“I still have two jammed fingers from playing in the Syracuse game. That’s just the way he plays. It’s amazing that he can do that consistently. Most quarterbacks, if they do that so much they are going to hurt their shoulder. He’s just amazing. He’s only going to get better.”

Rodgers on quarterback Trevor Lawrence

“It’s definitely helping out that we need one guy now. Trevor (Lawrence) is doing a great job. Since he’s got here, he’s been doing a great job. We knew when he was named the starter, that he would be mature enough to carry this offense. Through whatever we go through. Right now, we’re on a streak. We’re doing really great. I know he’s going to continue to grind and the whole offense is going to.”

Rodgers when asked about his two touchdowns at FSU

“All that matters to me is that we win games, and that all my brothers are still playing well too. At the end of the day, as long as we win the games, and everyone else is playing well too, I’m good with it.”

Rodgers on his and Tee Higgins’ performance

“It was great. We talked about telling everybody you know ‘Tennessee Boys.’ Nobody talks about ‘Tennessee Boys.’ We put us on the map Saturday. We’re happy just to represent our state and our cities.”

Rodgers on the joy of seeing his teammates play well

“That’s what’s special about this team. Nobody is jealous of anybody. We are all supporting each other. When somebody else makes a play, we’re going crazy for them. We’re just a brotherhood. I feel like that’s why we’re so good. There’s no jealousy on the team. Nobody is hating on somebody. We’re all one.”