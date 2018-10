Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice as No. 2 Clemson gets set to host ACC Atlantic Division foe Louisville this Saturday at Death Valley.

Swinney updated the status of injured players as well as the happenings around the program as the Tigers get set for the noon kickoff in Clemson. He also addressed the rumors of the Cleveland job.

The game will be televised nationally on ABC.