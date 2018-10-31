Thomas calls Venables college football’s best DC

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas took some time to speak with the media on Monday after the Clemson Tigers’ dominant win over Florida State last Saturday. Thomas shared his opinions on defensive coordinator Brent Venables and Trevor Lawrence and informed the media what he has learned a lot from the veterans on the defensive line.

Thomas on his sack of Deondre Francois

“I’d been getting to him the whole game, but I left a few sacks out there. I was pretty upset, so, I just wanted to get to him, I did it, and it felt good.”

Thomas shares his opinion on Venables

“He’s just the greatest defensive coordinator in college football right now. The way he prepares us and the way his scheme is and everything that we do just prepares us for these games every week.”

Thomas on learning from the defensive line and their best advice

“I’m just playing a role and learning from these guys still and getting better each and every week and doing what I can. They just say to stay grounded and Clelin [Ferrell] likes to say ‘Don’t bite the cheese,’ the cheese of the game…He says don’t bite the cheese because they will trap you like a mouse.”

Thomas on his decision to come to Clemson

“I knew I could have went somewhere and took the easy route and started there but I wanted to come here and learn.”

Thomas on his defensive line teammates and NFL talk

“They really don’t ever talk about that, we just worry about the next game. If we have a game the next week, we just worry about that and just focus on the task at hand.”

Thomas’ thoughts on Trevor Lawrence

“Just how chill he is, just the kind of guy he is. He is not too high, he’s never too low. He’s just right there in the middle. He’s a pretty cool dude.”