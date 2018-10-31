Tigers in the NFL: Week 8

There are 35 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. Four of those 35 took the week off with a bye. Those four included Vic Beasley Jr., Grady Jarrett, Artavis Scott (IR), and Mike Williams.

A total of 27 former Tigers saw playing time during Week 8, 19 of which recorded stats. One of the remaining four Tigers was placed on IR prior to the start of the regular season, leaving only 3 sitting on the bench in Week 8.

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth recap of the most notable performances by former Tigers in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals 37, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34

TB: Chandler Catanzaro: 2/2 FGs, 2/3 PATs, 8 points

Adam Humphries: 7 receptions, 76 yards, 10 targets, 1 tackle, 1 solo, 1 punt return, 8 yards

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an opportunity to bring their record to above .500 as they faced the Cincinnati Bengals who are now 5-3 on the season. Due to the Buccaneers loss, they have fallen to .429, tied for last place with the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. Two former Tigers had performances that would make the Clemson fan base proud in this showdown. Chandler Catanzaro had four kickoffs that he sent into the end zone for touchbacks. He also successfully kicked two field goals, one from 25-yards and the other from 38-yards. On the day, he accumulated a total of 8 points for the Buccaneers. Humphries saw one punt return which he took for an 8-yard return early in the game. He got a total of 10 looks from 2 different quarterbacks and completed 7 passes for 76 yards, leading the team in total receptions. One of his receptions was a 16-yard pass that was at first ruled a touchdown, but after reviewing the call on the field, the touchdown was called back.

Houston Texans 42, Miami Dolphins 23

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 6 receptions, 82 yards, 2 touchdowns, 7 targets

D.J. Reader: 1 tackle, 1 solo

Deshaun Watson: 16/20, 239 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 carry, 14 yards

Carlos Watkins

MIA: Andre Branch: 2 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss

Stephone Anthony, Cordrea Tankersley

This Thursday Night Football showdown featured the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins in their Color Rush uniforms. The Texans came out of this one with a dominant victory, extending their win streak to 5 games, not losing a game since Week 3 when they were 0-3. Seven former Tigers were featured in this matchup, four of which recorded stats. DeAndre Hopkins had himself a night as he was targeted 7 times and he reeled in 6 of these. He tallied a total of 82 yards and found the end zone on two receptions. He had one play, arguably catch of the year had it not been called for pass interference, that he caught one-handed, between the legs. Hopkins’ two touchdowns came on a 2-yard pass and a 49-yard pass from Deshaun Watson. Watson went 16-20 for 239 yards and 5 touchdowns. Watson had more touchdowns than he had incompletions on Thursday. His accuracy and efficiency is what the Texans needed to run the score up and beat the Dolphins. On the Texans’ defense, D.J. Reader recorded a solo tackle as he took down Frank Gore after a 4-yard gain. Carlos Watkins also saw playing time but did not record any stats. For Miami, Stephone Anthony and Cordrea Tankersley saw action but did not record any stats as well. Andre Branch had 2 tackles on the night and 0.5 tackles for loss. Branch was assisted in the taking down of Lamar Miller for a 1-yard loss.

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Denver Broncos 23

KC: Jarvis Jenkins: 1 tackle, 1 solo

Dorian O’Daniel: 4 tackles, 3 solo

Sammy Watkins: 8 receptions, 107 yards, 2 touchdowns, 9 targets

Currently, the Kansas City Chiefs are in control the AFC West as they are 7-1 on the season. The Denver Broncos were looking to close the gap on the Chiefs in this game but were unable to take the victory. Two former Tigers saw defensive action and 1 former Tiger saw offensive action in this AFC West matchup. On the Chiefs’ defense, Jarvis Jenkins saw 1 solo tackle where he stopped the running back in his steps after a 2-yard gain. Dorian O’Daniel recorded a total of 4 tackles, 3 of these were solo tackles. O’Daniel delivered a 2-yard loss on third and short with one of his solo tackles, forcing the Broncos to punt the ball. A couple of his other tackles came on special teams. On the offensive side of the ball for the Chiefs, Sammy Watkins led the team in receptions and yards. Watkins caught 8 of the 9 passes thrown his way and tallied 107 yards. He added 2 touchdowns to his career totals, hauling in one for 13-yards and another for 10 yards. Watkins continues to be an effective threat on the Chiefs offense as they improved their record to remain atop the AFC West.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 8 action:

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 3 tackles, 2 solo

Ray-Ray McCloud III: 1 reception, 16 yards

JAX: Tyler Shatley

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 1 tackle, 1 solo

Jayron Kearse: 5 tackles, 4 solo

NE: Dwayne Allen

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 1 carry, -1 yards

B.J. Goodson: 8 tackles, 7 solo, 1 tackle for loss

NYJ: Charone Peake: 1 reception, 14 yards, 1 target

Jordan Leggett

OAK: Marcus Gilchrist: 5 tackles, 4 solo

Martavis Bryant

PIT: Coty Sensabaugh: 3 tackles, 3 solo

SF: Bradley Pinion: 7 punts, 285 yards, 4 within the 20

SEA: Jaron Brown