Tuesday Tiger Talk

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and several players held press conferences Tuesday as the focus turned to the Atlantic Division showdown with Louisville.
Robert, Will and Joanne discuss the highlights from Tuesday’s press conferences.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and several players held press conferences Tuesday as the focus turned to the Atlantic Division showdown with Louisville.
Robert, Will and Joanne discuss the highlights from Tuesday’s press conferences.
Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino knows a thing or two about quarterbacks. The veteran head coach has coached some pretty good ones in his career as a coach in the NFL and in the college ranks, (…)
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced today that Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins has been named a member of this year’s NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and (…)
Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas took some time to speak with the media on Monday after the Clemson Tigers’ dominant win over Florida State last Saturday. Thomas shared his opinions on defensive (…)
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers scored two touchdowns in the second-ranked Tigers win over Florida State this past Saturday. The sophomore caught a career-high six passes for a career-high 156 yards, (…)
There are 35 former Clemson Tigers active on NFL rosters this week. Four of those 35 took the week off with a bye. Those four included Vic Beasley Jr., Grady Jarrett, Artavis Scott (IR), and Mike Williams. A (…)
After his team debuted as the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff Committee’s initial top 25 poll Tuesday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said to ESPN’s Rece Davis his team belonged on (…)
Making Clemson’s historic, 59-10 win over Florida State last Saturday even sweeter for the Tigers was the fact that there were a bunch of big-time recruits on hand to witness it. Among the prospects (…)
Clemson comes in at No. 2 in the first College Football Rankings of the year. The first In this edition of What They Are Saying we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about the latest rankings. (…)
Following the release of the initial College Football Playoff Rankings Clemson was revealed as the No. 2 team behind Alabama. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney joined the CFP rankings reveal show on ESPN to (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on ESPN’s College Football Playoff Top 25 show Tuesday night. Swinney said the Tigers were glad to have an opportunity to be in the mix right now, but he said they (…)