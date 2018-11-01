Big Florida lineman hoping for Clemson offer

Clemson has already gained two commitments from 2020 offensive linemen as it has tried to get ahead of the game at that position in the next recruiting cycle.

Another junior O-lineman on the Tigers’ radar is hoping for the chance to potentially be a part of the class as well.

Madison (Fla.) County tackle Zane Herring (6-5, 305) told TCI that an offer from Clemson would carry a lot of weight in his recruitment.

“It’d mean a lot because Clemson is one of the top teams in college football and the whole coaching staff was great to me when I went up there,” Herring said. “They all had a connection with each other like no other… I see why nobody wants to leave Clemson. But ever since my visit they’ve been automatic top 3 for sure if I ever got the offer so it’d make a big impact on my recruiting.”

Herring visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and hopes to return to campus for a game.

“If/when they have a home game at night,” he said.

Herring, who has offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Tulane and UAB, said he caught some of Clemson’s 59-10 win over Florida State last Saturday.

“Man that was a huge win,” he said. “I only got to watch a little bit of it because I was taking the ACT that morning. But yeah it looked like they dominated the whole game and it was good to see the second and third team get in.”

Herring said he has been in contact with FSU, Florida, UCF, Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue, Louisville, Nebraska, Northwestern and Appalachian State of late.

As a junior this season, Herring has recorded around two dozen pancake blocks while helping Madison County High School to an 8-1 record.