TCI's 2018 Heisman Watch

After a couple of bye weeks for contenders, the Heisman Trophy race is beginning to heat up with new names surfacing, while others have begun their decline.

With four weeks left in the regular season, here’s the second edition of our Heisman Trophy breakdown.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Soph., Alabama: Coming off of a bye, Tua is still the clear front runner for the Heisman trophy. Yet to throw an interception, Tagovailoa has been the epitome of consistency since he took over the reins of the Alabama offense. The sophomore will have a major opportunity to impress this week against No.4 LSU.

Season: 107 for 152, 70.4% completion, 2,066 yards, 25 TDs

Kyler Murray, QB, Jr., Oklahoma: Murray came back after a loss to No.15 ranked Texas with two impressive performances and wins. With the domination in their last game against Kansas State, Murray had his second straight week with a completion percentage of 79.2 percent, while being able to put together four or more touchdowns. Signs are pointed upward for Murray as the rest of his game will be in conference, giving Murray the opportunity to take advantage of the offense heavy Big 12.

Last game: 19 for 24, 352 yards, 3 TDs, 5 carries, 46 yards, 1 TD

Season: 132 for 183, 73.2% completion, 28 TD, 3 int, 71 carries, 474 yards, 6 TDs

Gardner Minshew, QB, Sr., Washington State: The best guy you’ve never heard of. I couldn’t believe the hype on Minshew until I watched the Stanford game. The one thing I took from the game was that Gardner Mineshew is a stud. The replacement of now Miami Dolphins 4th string quarterback Luke Falk, Mineshew has been quietly having an outstanding statistical season while leading the top team in the unpredictable Pac-12. Leading the country in passing yards with, 3,183 yards, Mineshew is on an upward climb on the Heisman board. If Minshew can lead his team to a one-loss season, don’t doubt we’ll be seeing his name in serious consideration.

Last game: 40 for 50, 438 yards, 3 TDs

Season: 294 for 414, 3,183 yards, 71% completion, 26 TDs, 6 int

Travis Etienne, RB, Soph., Clemson: While Etienne was held scoreless last week against Florida State and had just 45 total yards, it is hard to push Etienne out of a top position in the race. Mainly because it was an absolute dismantling of Florida State that took place on Saturday. Winning 59-10, Clemson played every single player that dressed for the third straight away game.

Last game: 10 carries, 45 yards

Season: 108 carries, 845 yards, 7.8 avg, 14 TDs

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Soph., Ohio State: Like Tua, Haskins is coming off of a bye week. Also like Tua, Haskins has been incredibly efficient since he took over the Ohio State offense. Tied for the country lead in passing touchdowns with 30, Haskins will be looking to lead the Buckeyes in a redemption week after their unimpressive loss to unranked Purdue. Haskins will look to take advantage of Scott Frost and a weak Nebraska team in his next game.

Season: 224 for 315, 71.1% completion, 2801 yards, 30 TDs, 5 int

Out of the Top 5:

Ed Oliver, DT, JR., Houston: Oliver did not play in Houston’s last game and unfortunately for him, the game will work against him in the long run. With Houston beating undefeated USF impressively, Oliver loses some of that “carry the team” flare.