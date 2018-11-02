ESPN analyst explains Swinney’s intent behind the R.O.Y. bus comment

While ESPN’s Maria Taylor, David Pollack and Desmond Howard were talking about the College Football Playoff Field on Friday afternoon as part of the College Football Live show on ESPN, Dabo Swinney’s R.O.Y.—the Rest of Y’all—bus comment came up in the conversation.

Taylor pointed out this week was Clemson’s 19th straight appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings, second only to Alabama, so she asked Pollack and Howard, “What did Dabo say? R.O.Y.?”

As they began to joke around about Swinney’s comment, Taylor added, “Listen, Clemson is on the bus, alight!”

Pollack then added why Swinney said it, and what he was really trying to do.

“He is planting those seeds with his kids like, ‘Oh! Everybody loves Alabama! It is just Alabama,’” Pollack said.