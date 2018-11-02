Hemenway happy to be on board with Clemson, Brownell

4-star CB Alex Hemenway announced Friday afternoon that he has committed to play for the Tigers. TCI caught up with the newest commit shortly after his announcement.

“I have been able to form a great relationship wth the Clemson staff. Of course having already known coach Brownell he got his foot in early. I built a good relationship with coach Bender who recruited me played a big part. I got to see their vidsion for the program and how they run it,” said Hemenway.

Coach Brownell and his staff were thrilled to learn the news.

“They were excited to have me on board. We both know it will be a journey to get to the level we want to get. It will take a lot of hard work along the way. We are both excited for the journey,” said Hemenway.

Coach Brownell has known Alex’s father since high school and that connection helped the path to Clemson.

“They played soccer together from high school to a little bit in college. Having that connection with him really helped,” said Hemenway.

Alex has plenty of praise for coach Brownell.

“He is amazing. What he has done with the program is nothing short of incredible. I am glad to say I will be playing for him,” said Hemenway.

What will the Indiana standout bring to Tigers?

“I am just a well rounded guard. I can play defense and make shot. I can contribute however the staff wants me to. I guess that is my strength. Whatever the team needs from me I will be glad to do,” replied Hemenway.