After much pleading Lawrence got his touchdown

After watching Christian Wilkins score his first rushing touchdown in last week’s win at Florida State, Dexter Lawrence got his turn in Saturday’s 77-16 victory over Louisville at Death Valley.

Lawrence said after the game that he pleaded with Dabo Swinney in practice to give him a shot this week if the Tigers got close. Lawrence got his opportunity with 10:15 to play in the third quarter as he rumbled through the Cardinals’ defense for a 2-yard touchdown on a fullback dive out of the “The Fridge Package.”

Lawrence on his touchdown

“We practiced it a couple of times. I tried to take advantage of my opportunities. I am a natural running back, I tell myself. I stopped playing it in high school so I was just doing my job as a running back. I knew what to do with the ball a little bit…”

Lawrence on his rivalry with Wilkins for offensive snaps

“Oh no, he tried too, but Coach Swinney told me this time was my time to shine. I told him Christian can’t score again until I get the ball so that’s how that went down.”

Lawrence compares his TD to Wilkins’

“See, I had to go through a lot more traffic than Christian. I created a good hole for Christian so it was just a walk-in for him. It was much more tough for me.”

Lawrence on having fun as a team

“Yeah, our goal for this year was just trying to enjoy every moment that we give each other. There’s a lot of seniors on the team and a lot of guys who aren’t going to be there, so we are just trying to enjoy every moment that we have with each other. Not waste anything…laughing, having fun, dancing…you know. Everything that comes with football and just enjoying the company. We wouldn’t know each other if it wasn’t for this team so we’re just trying to enjoy every moment.”