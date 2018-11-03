Dabo: 'Pretty cool moment' seeing son Will score a TD

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said it was “pretty cool moment as a dad” to see Will Swinney score his first touchdown for the Tigers.
Coach Swinney said it was good to see Drew’s teammates so happy for him after the score.
It does not matter if it runs for 492 yards or throws for 404, whatever it chooses to do on that particular day, second-ranked Clemson is making it look easy. In Saturday’s 77-16 victory over (…)
Travis Etienne rushed for 153 yards and scored one touchdown, while Tavien Feaster ran for another 101 yards and scored two touchdowns as No. 2 Clemson rolled to an easy 77-16 victory over Louisville Saturday (…)
The Clemson offense took over on Saturday scoring its first 70-point game since 2007 as the team defeated Louisville 77-16. The Clemson rushing attack took control with a monster game on the ground. The (…)
Second-ranked Clemson continued its trend of obliterating ACC opponents with a whopping 77-16 victory over Louisville in Death Valley. The 61-point margin of victory secured the fourth straight win (…)
Clemson made use of “the fridge package” for the second week in a row but this time called on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to finish things off with a two yard touchdown run, giving Clemson a 42-3 lead. (…)
Some wondered how No. 2 Clemson might play Saturday considering it was a 39-point favorite over Louisville. It did not take the Tigers long to show them. Clemson scored just 75 seconds into the game and kept (…)
A number of top prospects made their way to Death Valley on Saturday for second-ranked Clemson’s game against Louisville. The Clemson Insider was on the sideline before kickoff to see the recruits in (…)
Clemson surged ahead 28-3 on a 27-yard pick six for linebacker Isaiah Simmons with 11:42 remaining in the first half. After a pair of penalties Louisville backed up to its own sixteen facing a (…)
Clemson jumped up 21-3 as Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. It capped off an eight play 75-yard drive that lasted 3:20. The Tigers continued to focus on the run game (…)