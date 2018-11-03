Dabo: 'Pretty cool moment' seeing son Will score a TD

Dabo: 'Pretty cool moment' seeing son Will score a TD

Football

Dabo: 'Pretty cool moment' seeing son Will score a TD

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said it was “pretty cool moment as a dad” to see Will Swinney score his first touchdown for the Tigers.

Coach Swinney said it was good to see Drew’s teammates so happy for him after the score.

 

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson made use of “the fridge package” for the second week in a row but this time called on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to finish things off with a two yard touchdown run, giving Clemson a 42-3 lead. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home