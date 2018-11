Clemson got the scoring started the scoring early on a 10-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne with 13:45 remaining in the first quarter. The drive covered 75 yards on four plays in 1:15 giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

Trevor Lawrence completed two passes of six and nine yards respectively to Tee Higgins and Etienne rushed twice for 35 yards and the 10-yard touchdown. The score was Etienne’s 15thrushing touchdown of the season just two shy of Lester Brown and James Davis’ record of 17.