Helmet Stickers: No. 2 Clemson 77, Louisville 16

Second-ranked Clemson continued its trend of obliterating ACC opponents with a whopping 77-16 victory over Louisville in Death Valley. The 61-point margin of victory secured the fourth straight win by at least 34 points and the largest margin by Clemson in an ACC contest.

Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) outgained its opponent 654-312 on offense, including 492 yards rushing, and swarmed the Louisville (2-7, 0-6 ACC) offense finishing the day with six sacks for 30 yards as well as nine tackles for loss for 38 yards.

Each week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players, with the exception of the player of the game, who had outstanding individual performances.

Dexter Lawrence

Lawrence had an excellent game defensively finishing the game with four tackles, a half sack, a half tackle-for-loss and a quarterback hurry and was a big part of Clemson’s defensive dominance of Louisville.

However, his biggest contribution to the game came on the offensive side of the ball. Lawrence scored his first career touchdown in the fridge package, presumably due to his jealousy of fellow defensive lineman Christian Wilkins’ touchdown run at Florida State. He scored on a two-yard fullback dive in the Power-I.

Tavien Feaster

Travis Etienne may have been the player of the game for the Tigers, but Feaster had an impressive day on the ground as well. Feaster carried the ball six times for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

He eclipsed 100 yards for the second time in his career and the first time since NC State in 2017 when he rushed for 105.

Kendall Joseph

Joseph led the Clemson defense in both sacks and tackles Saturday afternoon. He racked up 10 total tackles, including four solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles-for-loss.

Isaiah Simmons

Simmons had an outstanding game on Saturday finishing the day with four tackles, including one solo tackle and an interception. The interception was the first of his career and he returned it 27-yards for the first touchdown of his career giving the Tigers a 28-3 lead in the second quarter.

Christian Wilkins

Wilkins lived in the Louisville backfield on Saturday in a five-tackle performance. He finished the day with a half sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.