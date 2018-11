Clemson jumped up 21-3 as Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown. It capped off an eight play 75-yard drive that lasted 3:20.

The Tigers continued to focus on the run game with six rushes including a 25-yard run by Travis Etienne to move them into Louisville territory. On second-and-seven from the sixteen Lawrence found Higgins on an 11-yard fly route against man coverage with 14:56 remaining in the half.