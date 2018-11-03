Player of the Game: No.2 Clemson, Louisville 16

The Clemson offense took over on Saturday scoring its first 70-point game since 2007 as the team defeated Louisville 77-16. The Clemson rushing attack took control with a monster game on the ground.

The Tiger offense totaled 661 yards with 492 of which coming on the ground and 169 in the air. Louisville had a total of 312 total yards with 81 rushing and 231 passing.

While it was a team win as nearly every Tiger contributed, it was running back Travis Etienne who truly took over the game. Etienne was able to put together 153 yards and a touchdown with only 8 carries on the day. He averaged 19.1 yards per carry.

Etienne had four carries that went for 25 plus yards, including a breakaway run for 41-yard on his last carry of the day.

Etienne ended the day just three yards short of the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

Clemson is back in action next week in Chesnut Hill, Mass. against Boston College with a chance to secure its fourth straight ACC Atlantic Division title.