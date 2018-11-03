Scott couldn't ask for much more from the offense

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was extremely pleased with No. 2 Clemson’s 77-16 beatdown over Louisville on Saturday in Death Valley.

Scott on today’s overall performance

“Obviously I’m really proud getting off to a fast start. Offensively we’ve been talking about that even though we’ve played well the last few weeks there’s even another step that we can take. But I felt like we came closer to that today.”

Scott on Tavien Feaster

“That was important to us. Really our running game, getting that going. Feaster is a guy that has been practicing really well. It was not a surprise to us at all to see him go score on that play that he did because he’s been running that way in practice.”

Scott on “The Fridge” package

“They have fun. Our offensive players have a lot of fun with that. That was great that we were able to do that two weeks in a row.”

Scott on Patrick McClure

“He joined us right there in fall camp. McClure from Ben Lippen (High School). Really just kind of learning what to do. Been over there with the scout team and I think he just joined us this fall.”

Scott on keeping the team engaged while putting up so many points

“I think that was a big challenge this week. With what happened the previous two weeks and kind of all of the talk going into this game was that it was going to be a blowout but that was not the talk in our room. It doesn’t go easy if you go out there and relax.”