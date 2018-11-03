Tigers run over Louisville in another record day in the Valley

Travis Etienne rushed for 153 yards and scored one touchdown, while Tavien Feaster ran for another 101 yards and scored two touchdowns as No. 2 Clemson rolled to an easy 77-16 victory over Louisville Saturday in Death Valley.

The 77 points were the most points scored by the Tigers in a game since they scored 82 against Wake Forest in 1981. Even the defense got into the act as linebacker Isaiah Simmons returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown.

The 61-point victory also marks the Tigers’ largest margin of victory in an ACC game, breaking the 60-point mark they set against Wake Forest on Oct. 6.

Clemson (9-0, 6-0 ACC) rushed for 492 total yards, the fourth best mark in school history and the second time this season the Tigers ran for 471 or more yards in a single game. They finished with 661 total yards overall, the eighth best mark in Clemson history.

The Tigers averaged 11.6 yards per play against the Cardinals (2-7, 0-6 ACC). That mark broke the 11.2 yards per play John Heisman’s team averaged in a 73-0 win over Georgia Tech in 1903.

In all, 10 Tigers scored touchdowns on Saturday, including Will Swinney, who scored on an 8-yard pass from Chase Brice in the fourth quarter. Clemson “Fridge Package” made its second appearance of the season and for the second week in a row it produced a touchdown as Dexter Lawrence scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter.

Brice also threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Ross, while Trevor Lawrence threw touchdowns of 11 yards to Tee Higgins and 4 yards to Amari Rodgers. Freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon also had a 55-yard touchdown run.

Clemson scored just 75 seconds into the game and kept scoring in the first half as they rolled to a 35-3 halftime lead.

The Tigers needed just four plays to get on the scoreboard. They took the opening drive of the game 75 yards in one minute and 45 seconds. Etienne capped it with a 10-yard run up the middle for a 7-0 lead with 13:45 to go in the first quarter.

On Clemson’s next possession, Feaster ran untouched downed the middle of the field for a 70-yard score and a 14-0 lead not even three minutes into the game.

After a 25-yard field goal by the Cardinals, the Tigers increased their lead to 21-3 when Lawrence capped an 8-play, 75-yard drive with 14:56 to play before halftime.

On the ensuing possession for Louisville, Simmons picked off Jawon Pass’ high throw on third down and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown and a 28-3 lead with 11:42 remaining in the half.

Lawrence recorded his second touchdown pass of the game with 30 seconds left in the half as he found Amari Rodgers for a 4-yard touchdown run on third-and-two. The Rodgers’ touchdown capped a 7-play, 60-yard drive.

Clemson will visit Boston College next Saturday with an opportunity to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division.