Dixon runs wild, again

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon went over 100 yards for a second time this season in the second-ranked Tigers’ 77-16 victory over Louisville at Death Valley on Saturday.

Dixon ran for 116 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown run. The freshman was one of three Clemson running backs to run for 100 yards in the game. Travis Etienne rushed for 153 yards and Tavien Feaster 101 yards for the Tigers.

Dixon on Lawrence’s touchdown

“It puts a smile on my face. I know how much our defensive linemen want to get it in the end zone.”

Dixon on Clemson’s running game

“We are really getting our confidence levels up. We are just really getting into the right mindset for every game.”

Dixon on giving 100 percent

“We play every game like it’s a championship game. We never take a game for granted.”

Dixon on the other running backs going over 100 yards

“Everyone on the sideline, we are like brothers. We like to see everybody go out there and do good. We are cheering everybody on and even if we don’t get a shot to go out there, we are still cheering them on. I just want to get the win we are all happy.”