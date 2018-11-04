Etienne: The Sky is the Limit for Clemson Offense

Travis Etienne and the Clemson running backs put on another show Saturday afternoon in Death Valley as Clemson cruised to a 77-16 victory over Louisville.

The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) rushed for 492 yards against the Cardinals with Etienne (153), Lyn-J Dixon (116) and Tavien Feaster (101) all running for over 100 yards.

Believe it or not Etienne believes the offense has plenty of room for improvement.