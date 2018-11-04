Each week, The Clemson Insider’s “Friday Night Lights” feature brings you the latest on how Clemson’s commitments fared in their respective high school football games.

Here’s how the future Tigers did this week:

Clemson linebacker commit Kane Patterson, who also sees plenty of action at running back for C.P.A. (Nashville, Tenn.), rushed for two touchdowns in his team’s 45-7 win vs. University School of Jackson (Jackson, Tenn.) in the first round of the Tennessee Division II Class AA Playoffs. Patterson also threw for a touchdown in the victory that improved C.P.A.’s record to 11-0.

Clemson commits and Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) teammates Andrew Booth and Jalyn Phillips helped their team beat Shiloh (Snellville, Ga.) by a score of 35-7. Phillips intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown in the win.

Clemson safety commit Joseph Charleston also picked off a pass and caught a touchdown pass on offense as well as he helped Milton (Milton, Ga.) to a 49-23 win at North Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.).

Led by Clemson linebacker commit LaVonta Bentley, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, Ala.) got its third defensive shutout of the season and captured its first 10-0 regular season record in school history with a 47-0 win vs. Parker (Birmingham, Ala.).

Fellow linebacker commit Bryton Constantin also helped his team, University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.), move to 10-0 on the season with a 43-0 shutout of Baker (Baker, La.).

Clemson commits Brannon Spector and Davis Allen helped Calhoun (Ga.) improve to 10-0 as well and clinch the school’s 18th straight region title, a state record. Spector had a 25-yard touchdown reception in Calhoun’s 49-0 win vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.

Clemson 2020 commits John Williams, Demonte Capehart and Sergio Allen all helped their respective teams win region titles as well.

Williams and Creekview (Canton, Ga.) clinched their first region 6A title with a 36-35 win vs. Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) in overtime. Capehart and Hartsville (Hartsville, S.C.) won their fourth straight region championship after defeating Myrtle Beach (Myrtle Beach S.C.), 70-34, while Allen and Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) won the region title with a 28-12 win vs. Westside (Macon, Ga.).

In Saturday action, Clemson linebacker commit Keith Maguire shined on offense, scoring touchdowns of 12 and 68 yards for Malvern Prep (Malvern, Pa.) in its 34-16 win vs. Germantown Academy (Fort Washington, Pa.). Maguire and Malvern Prep improved to 10-0 on the season.

Also on Saturday, Clemson quarterback commit Taisun Phommachanh of Avon Old Farms (Avon, Conn.) guided his team to a 28-17 win at Phillips Exeter Academy (Exeter, N.H.).

Here are other scores from Friday’s game involving Clemson commitments:

Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) — 28-21 loss @ Dacula (Dacula, Ga.)

Tayquon Johnson, Williamsport (Williamsport, Md.) — 24-6 loss vs. St. James (Hagerstown, Md.)

Sheridan Jones, Maury (Norfolk, Va.) — 54-0 win vs. Granby (Norfolk, Va.)

Frank Ladson, South Dade (Miami) — 26-21 win vs. Edison (Miami)

Jaelyn Lay, Riverdale (Riverdale, Ga.) — 28-12 loss @ Griffin (Griffin, Ga.)

Hunter Rayburn, Pensacola (Pensacola, Fla.) — 19-14 loss vs. Escambia (Pensacola, Fla.)

Etinosa Reuben, Park Hill South (Riverside, Mo.) — 28-17 loss @ North Kansas City (North Kansas City, Mo.)

Aidan Swanson, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – 48-7 win @ Hoover (Hoover, Ala.)

Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) – 42-8 win vs. Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville, Ky.) – (First round of Kentucky Class 6A Playoffs)