Clemson, a.k.a. Wide Receiver U, had a great Sunday in the NFL as four former Tigers found the end zone for the respected NFL teams.

Tampa Bay’s Adam Humphries scored twice against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, while Jaron Brown made a leaping catch for Seattle, Mike Williams scored a touchdown for the Los Angeles Chargers and Deandre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson.

The #Texans seem to think this connection is special Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins for a touchdown#HOUvsDEN pic.twitter.com/b5l0eN9rzS — Gabriel Schray PXP (@schrayguy) November 4, 2018

Jaron Brown with the great catch and staying in boundspic.twitter.com/jnQbR7nD4V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 4, 2018