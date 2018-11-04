Louisville win was ‘fun,’ now it’s time to play for a championship

Saturday was a lot of fun for No. 2 Clemson.

The Tigers had 10 different guys score touchdowns. The offense amassed 661 yards of offense. Three running backs again went over 100 yards on the ground. The defense recorded a season-high six sacks and forced three turnovers.

Clemson had a lot of fun in a 77-16 rout of Louisville at Death Valley.

“That was a good experience for our team, and it was a lot of fun,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said afterward. “We’re 9-0, but we’re not satisfied. We want to win our division, and we’ll have that opportunity next week. We’ve worked all year to get to this point, so we’ll enjoy this win and get back to work on Monday.”

The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) will have an opportunity to win the ACC’s Atlantic Division Championship next Saturday win they travel to Boston College (7-2, 4-1 ACC) for an 8 p.m., start. ESPN announced late Saturday night the game will be its primetime game on ABC and will also be the featured game on its award-winning preview show College GameDay.

For Clemson, this is what it is all about. Playing for a championship in November.

“Sometimes the opponent is going to have a little more resistance than what we just saw,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “But we have been tested this year. We’re thankful that there were a couple of games early in the season when we were tested, and our guys responded. I don’t question whether they will be ready to respond, but I do know we will be going into the lion’s den (next) weekend.

“You are going to get your nose bloodied this week and this is a program in facing Boston College they know who they are, and they have a great identity and we are going to have to play with a great deal of physical toughness as well as mental.”

Over the course of the last month of the season, Clemson has worn down its opposition both physically and mentally. In the last four games, Clemson has outscored Wake Forest, NC State, Florida State and Louisville by a combined score of 240-36.

The 240 points broke the previous team record for points in a four-game span, set in 1900 (208). That four-game stretch 118 years ago featured point totals of 39, 12 and 35 prior to a 122-0 win vs. Guilford.

Clemson’s differential of 204 points is the largest in four consecutive ACC contests in conference history, surpassing Florida State’s margin of 184 points in 2000. The Tigers have now won four consecutive games by at least 30 points for the first time in school history. They won by 60, 34 and 49 points in their three most recent contests prior to Saturday’s 61-point win over Louisville.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and the focus of this group is special,” Swinney said. “They’re so committed to what we’re doing and what we want to accomplish. They prepare and practice the right way and believe in what they do. As coaches, we’re doing everything we can to help them get what they want to achieve.

“They want to be remembered forever, not just remembered.”