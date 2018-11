With Clemson’s huge win over Louisville and Dexter Lawrence finally getting the opportunity to score a touchdown, the second-ranked Tigers move forward and begin to prepare for Boston College.

Clemson’s visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass., will be an 8 p.m., kickoff and will be televised by ABC. The game will be the featured game on ESPN’s premiere pre-game show, College GameDay.

