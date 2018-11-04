What They Are Saying: Clemson Commits Week 11

By: Gavin Oliver | 25 minutes ago Follow @GavinG_Oliver
A number of Clemson’s commitments had outstanding performances in their high school football games Friday night.
In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what was said on Twitter about the future Tigers and their performances this weekend.
The Lions get on the scoreboard first in tonight’s playoff matchup against University School of Jackson! Kane Patterson with the touchdown run, extra point is good 👍🏻
CPA: 7
USJ: 0
9:18 remaining in the 1st quarter #CPALions
— CPA Lions Sports (@CPALionsSports) November 3, 2018
Another one! The Lions recover a fumble and send the drive into the end zone. Kane Patterson has his second touchdown of the night with 8:33 still remaining in the 1st quarter.
CPA: 14
USJ: 0#CPALions
— CPA Lions Sports (@CPALionsSports) November 3, 2018
What a play! Ryan Eledge with the pass to Kane Patterson, who sends the go-ahead pass to Sam Lawrence in the end zone for a beautiful Lions touchdown!
CPA: 28
USJ: 0
3:26 remaining in the half #CPALions
— CPA Lions Sports (@CPALionsSports) November 3, 2018
. @jalyn_phillips with the 20 yard pick 6. Archer 28 Shiloh 0
— ArcherAD (@AHSTigersSports) November 3, 2018
Star Archer safety and @ClemsonFB commit @jalyn_phillips on Archer's defensive mentality after blowing out Shiloh 35-7. "we know who we are and what we do and just came out and dominate that's what we do". @AHSTigersSports #archer #playoffs #highschoolsports pic.twitter.com/suUxMBsGmM
— Just Good Network (@justgoodnetwork) November 3, 2018
Get to know Calhoun senior athlete Davis Allen in this week's Gordon Gazette Athlete Spotlight. https://t.co/TfYthuc1mM
— GordonGazette (@GazetteGordon) November 2, 2018
And they do. Gavin Gray connects with Brannon Spector for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Fajardo PAT makes it 42-0. Still 15 seconds left in the first half.
— Alex Farrer (@AFarrer_GG) November 3, 2018
Big night for football tonight in Williamsport. We have a Clemson assistant coach here watching commit Tayquon Johnson before catching his flight back home for tomorrow’s game against Louisville.
— Brayden Leather (@leatherbaseball) November 2, 2018
.@ClemsonFB recruit Keith Maguire is arguably the best player in the state — on arguably the best team in the state (Malvern Prep).
The sad part of that is no one will know. https://t.co/J0RHX0qomt @JSantoliquito
— PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) November 2, 2018
Keith Maguire (Clemson) out of the gate to open the second half 12-yards out to make it 21-3 w 9:38 left in the third
— Jacob Schwartz (@JacobSchwartz23) November 3, 2018
Keith Maguire takes it 68-yards to the house to make it 34-3 w 6:55 left in regulation
— Jacob Schwartz (@JacobSchwartz23) November 3, 2018
@jor_yates to @jcharleston28 for a Milton TD!!! @hayden_hairston with the extra point!! 42-10 w 10:28 left in the game! #Mpire
— Alisha Sylvestri (@Slymom261) November 3, 2018
Interception by @jcharleston28!! #Mpire
— Alisha Sylvestri (@Slymom261) November 3, 2018
VIDEO: @HHS_Red_Foxes head coach Jeff Calabrese and Clemson commit Demonte Capehart comment on their big win over MB as they now get ready for the 4A postseason. pic.twitter.com/BV6b56H64R
— Chris Parks (@ChrisParksWBTW) November 2, 2018
Maury’s last regular season game was a special night for @SJones6_ and he wanted to make SURE that his father, Eric, was part of the occasion. We BOTH walked with Sheridan last night. One in person, and one in spirit. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S7myJmX1tW
— Patrice Jones (@Jonzin25) November 3, 2018
