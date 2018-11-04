What They Are Saying: Clemson smashes Louisville

By: Robert MacRae | 46 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
No. 2 Clemson made a statement Saturday afternoon as they smashed Louisville in Death Valley. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers smashing the Cards.
Louisville win was ‘fun,’ now it’s time to play for a championship. #Clemson https://t.co/aEcCmHHGYG
— TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) November 4, 2018
Only 6 FBS teams are allowing 40 or more ppg; one is the Louisville team that watched 10 Clemson players score in a 77-16 loss Saturday. https://t.co/KnH58DEFy0
— rickbozich (@rickbozich) November 4, 2018
I Look forward to seeing @ClemsonFB visit to @BCFootball on abc SNF! Eagles with 3 straight double digit ACC wins has an ornery OLine. Good enough to deal with the Tigers? We’ll see. But it’s a true road test for a playoff contender.
— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) November 4, 2018
Proud Parents Dabo and Kathleen Swinney (and uncle Tracy!) have a message for Will Swinney, who scored his first career TD today. #ClemsonFamily is not just a phrase. pic.twitter.com/Pu8A6qYeMc
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 3, 2018
Soooo, Clemson won 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qpc0baV0m4
— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) November 3, 2018
Last week Christian Wilkins got into the endzone. This week it was Dexter Lawrence's turn!
BIG. MAN. TOUCHDOWNS. FOREVER🙌#ALLIN🐅 (@ClemsonFB, @llawrence2139) pic.twitter.com/cExCOLbLwE
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 3, 2018
FSU’s running backs only have 3 more rushing TDs this year than Clemson’s defensive line.
— Hi, I'm David👋 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 3, 2018
Clemson leads the nation in rushing touchdowns by defensive linemen. TD Dexter Lawrence.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 3, 2018
How 'bout them Clemson Tigers?! #ALLIN🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/SI1O1OA4ji
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 3, 2018
Clemson has outscored opponents, 240-36, in its last four games, a 204-point differential. Only four FBS programs (including Clemson) entered this week +200 for the whole year. On its own, that four-game scoring margin would rank 13th in Clemson history for a full season.
— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) November 3, 2018
Christian Wilkins came out early to practice with the receivers. No, I’m not kidding. Who knows what he’ll do for Louisville/Clemson at noon ET on ABC 🤷🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/UrQVujKQbc
— Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 3, 2018
Cheering on the Tigers with these Clemson girls! #ClemsonTigers #AnotherTigerWin #AllIn @ClemsonFB @ClemsonPrez @ClemsonUniv pic.twitter.com/PK7h7IrP35
— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) November 3, 2018
In the last 4 games for Clemson:
* Hunter Renfrow has played QB
* Christian Wilkins ran for a TD
* Garrett Williams ran for a TD
* Dexter Lawrence ran for a TD
* Will Swinney ran for a TD
* @TimBourret ran for a TD
OK, the last one isn’t true. Yet.
— Hi, I'm David👋 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 3, 2018
.@ClemsonFB played 94 players today.
— Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) November 3, 2018
Telling stat of the day: Clemson ran just 57 plays and picked up 661 yards of offense. Louisville ran 70 and had 312.
— Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) November 3, 2018
Clemson’s previous high points total against Louisville was 75, in the ‘74-‘75 men’s basketball season
— Pete Yanity (@pyanity) November 4, 2018
Awesome day in #DeathValley with friends watching dominating performance by @ClemsonFB #GoTigers @henrymcmaster @SenatorTimScott @nikkihaley @RepJeffDuncan @PamelaEvette @ClemsonPrez pic.twitter.com/zCoqDhRPr7
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 3, 2018
.@ClemsonFB Dexter Lawrence on Clemson's goal for this year, "We're just trying to enjoy every moment we have with each other..laughing, having fun, dancing, everything that comes with football." #clemson #clemsonfootball pic.twitter.com/TGlElWOXNg
— Julia Morris (@JMorrisWYFF4) November 3, 2018
After the Wake game, Dave Clawson essentially said guys quit on D.
After the FSU game, Willie Taggart said guys quit.
I don’t know how Bobby Petrino doesn’t say something along the same lines after today.
Clemson is just breaking people’s will on a weekly basis.
— Hi, I'm David👋 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 3, 2018
